Protests Continue in Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 22, 2020 7:57 AM PDT

Peaceful protests supporting people of color and an end to racial injustice continue in Western Nevada County. Sunday morning, a group gathered on the corner of South Auburn and Neal Street in Grass Valley that was organized by the Coalition for Racial Justice. Anna Mendez-Mora, part of the Coalition’s leadership, says they want to amplify the word of local people of color.

Listen to Anna Mendez-Mora

Mendez-Mora, born and raised in Nevada County, says an area of concern for the Coalition is the percentage of police funding versus other public programs in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Listen to Mendez-Mora

People particpating in the protest share their support.

Listen to Protester

People in cars honked to show their support as they drove through the downtown intersection.

