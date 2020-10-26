< Back to All News

PSPS 5 Continues Today

Posted: Oct. 26, 2020 6:26 AM PDT

Just under 23,000 PG and E customers without electricity as we start off Monday morning… The utility company began cutting power Sunday afternoon around 3:00PM as part of Public Safety Power Shutoff # 5. The power was restored to downtown Grass Valley and parts of Nevada City as back-up generators at the Brunswick/Sutton substation kicked in and parts of the main grid had power around 5:30 PM.

PG and E Chief Meteorologist, Scott Strenfel, says there is more wind coming this afternoon and evening.

Listen to Scott Strenfel

However, once winds do subside, possible as early as this afternoon, PG and E will begin inspection and possible restoration.

Listen to Scott Strenfel

Most customers have been notified that power may be out through most of Tuesday while lines are being inspected.

Listen to Scott Strenfel

