PSPS 5 Continues Today

Just under 23,000 PG and E customers without electricity as we start off Monday morning… The utility company began cutting power Sunday afternoon around 3:00PM as part of Public Safety Power Shutoff # 5. The power was restored to downtown Grass Valley and parts of Nevada City as back-up generators at the Brunswick/Sutton substation kicked in and parts of the main grid had power around 5:30 PM.
PG and E Chief Meteorologist, Scott Strenfel, says there is more wind coming this afternoon and evening.
However, once winds do subside, possible as early as this afternoon, PG and E will begin inspection and possible restoration.
Most customers have been notified that power may be out through most of Tuesday while lines are being inspected.
