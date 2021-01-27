< Back to All News

PSPS Changes Could Reduce Storm Outage Impacts

Posted: Jan. 26, 2021 5:00 PM PST

PG and E is hoping that recent modifications designed to reduce the length and broadness of its Public Safety Power Shutoffs can also work well during unplanned outages, such as from storms. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says sectionalizing devices were developed recently for the shutoffs during high wildfire danger…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

McFarland says another challenge is making sure they can anticipate accurately what will be the most hard-hit areas from storms, so they can effectively apply more crews and resources there…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

McFarland says customers can get updates on power outages in their neighborhood through a variety of channels. That includes calling 1-800-743-5002, finding the outage map on the PG and E website, and signing up for their alert program. You should also stock up on flashlights, not candles, have a fresh drinking water supply, have ice ready for putting perishables in ice chests, and make sure you have an operable backup phone that’s not impacted by outages.

