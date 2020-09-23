PSPS Notification Changes Touted By PGE

With the weather expected to heat up again by the weekend and early next week, PG and E is reminding customers about improvements to its Public Safety Power Shutoff protocols this season, which have already been implemented once so far. Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says like last year an initial Watch advisory is sent two days in advance, regarding the “potential” for a shutoff, followed by another, that’s one day in advance, for the “possibility” of a Shutoff. And they’ve also added a Warning, four to 12 hours in advance, where a Shutoff will be needed…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

As an example of how notifications have improved, Merlo says customers will also see an estimated time when their power will be restored, two days before it goes out. Last year, that wasn’t provided until the power had already been turned off…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Meanwhile, Merlo indicated it was too early to predict if the upcoming heat spell, with some north winds also forecast, will trigger another Shutoff.