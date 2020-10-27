PSPS Restorations Begin Sooner Than Expected

Restoration from the largest Public Safety Power Shutoff event of the fire season has occurred much sooner than originally predicted for thousands of PG and E customers, or Monday afternoon. It had been expected that no electricity would be back on until Tuesday morning at the earliest. But Communications Specialist Brandi Merlo says it wasn’t as windy as forecast in some areas, which allowed the all-clear to be issued Monday in some areas in Nevada County that included Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood, the South County, and west of Lake of the Pines. But Merlo says weather conditions can still vary greatly enough even within a county that an all-clear can’t be issued for everyone at once…

Merlo says most customers here should be back on sometime Tuesday, with the rest Tuesday night. Around 40-thousand customers in Nevada County were shut off, starting Sunday afternoon. PG and E originally predicted around 460-thousand customers would be affected in 36 counties….

So Merlo says it ended up being around 355-thousand customers in 34 counties. The previous Shutoff had impacted around 53-thousand customers, with Grass Valley and Nevada City not being in the dark in the previous two events.