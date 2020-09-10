< Back to All News

PSPS Restorations Hampered By Wildfire Smoke

Posted: Sep. 9, 2020 5:31 PM PDT

PG and E spokesperson Brandi Merlo says the explosion of wildfires in their coverage area hampered Public Safety Shutoff restoration efforts…

Merlo says PG and E weather stations registered 40 to 60 mile an hour winds overnight on Monday in some areas, although not including Nevada County. She had no specific information available on line damage…

The prolonged heat we’ve had this season, drying out vegetation even more quickly, is another factor. The shutoff affected approximately 172-thousand customers in portions of 22 counties, including nearly 19-thousand in Nevada County.

