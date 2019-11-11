PSPS Town Hall Brings Light to Next Steps

At a Town Hall meeting in Grass Valley Friday evening, the public had a chance to listen to local agency leaders and business people talk about the the things that went well during the Power Shutoffs and things that need to be addressed. The event also allowed the 100 plus people in the Veteran’s Hall to ask questions about what can be done to help businesses recover from the October outages and to prepare for any future PSPS events.

County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says one priority is to get electricity to Nevada City in the same manner as Grass Valley during the second outage.

Most telephone, cable and internet infrastruture is owned by private entities like PG and E, ATand T, and Comcast, and are governed by the California Public Utilities Commision. The team strongly urges individuals to file informal complaints to the CPUC through their website or email.

The addresesses are posted at the end of this story.

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser says education on generator operation neesd to be a priority for safety reasons.

And FREED Independent Living Center representative Brian Snyder says accomodations for people in need of powering medical devices need to be improved to allow for personal privacy.

Regarding support for businesses, Cal Organics owner Chris Kyser says the state needs to step up quickly and provide zero interest or low-interest loans that will allow businesses to get back to ground zero and continue to operate so they can support their employees as well as the community.

A number of other issues were also discussed during the town hall.

California Public Utilities Commission

General Complaints

email: public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov

website: https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/deenergization/

phone: 1-800-649-7570

Complaint link: https://consumers.cpuc.ca.gov/CABUtilityComplaint.aspx