Psychedelic Art at Grass Valley Gallery

Nevada County in genral is known for its art and the artist community that thrive in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Robin Davies, says the art of the county touches all of body’s senses. Davies is particularly excited about a new installation at the Chambers Project hosted by curator and gallery owner Brian Chambers. The featured artist is Colin Prahl and is a 50-piece display of psychedelic art. It’s titled Limit Sequence.

Davies, says the project stretches the brain.

The Limit Sequence exhibit opened July 23 and runs through September 16.

The Chamber Project Galley is located on East Mains Street in Grass Valley.

More information is available at thechambersproject.com