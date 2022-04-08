Psychic Fair At Miners Foundry This Weekend

It’s considered the largest gathering of its kind in Northern California. It’s the 32nd annual Pyschic Fair at Miners Foundry in Nevada City on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers predict an extensive lineup of metaphysical teachers, crafters, readers, and seers. That includes Marza Mazar. She says some practices go back thousands of years…

The event welcomes an array of acupuncturists, herbalists, alchemists, and all things alternative medicine, including a selection of lectures and classes. Mazar also indicates that Miners Foundry’s has a vibe that has made it a good setting all these years…

The Psychic Fair marketplace will also serve as a bazaar of sorts, with a collection of jewelry, clothing, crystals, rocks, skincare, and more, for purchase. That’s Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Admission is only five dollars. And proceeds also benefit Miners Foundry.