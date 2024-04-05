Psychic Fair This Weekend

It’s one of Northern California’s largest gatherings of metaphysical teachers, seers, crafters, healers and readers. It’s the 34th Annual Nevada City Psychic Fair, which is happening on both Saturday and Sunday at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. Marketing Manager Eileen Mello says there’s a large array of 60 to 70 vendors…

click to listen to Eileen Mello

Mello says people will also find medical intuitives, massage therapists, herbalists, and alchemists. And it’s definitely an event for people who have an open mind…

click to listen to Eileen Mello

At the Psychic Fair Marketplace, attendees can shop for tinctures, supplements, natural skin care products, artisan jewelry, clothing, and accessories. Also, crystals, rock medicine, gem essence, and more. Admission is five dollars. That’s from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.