< Back to All News

Psychic Fair This Weekend

Posted: Apr. 5, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

It’s one of Northern California’s largest gatherings of metaphysical teachers, seers, crafters, healers and readers. It’s the 34th Annual Nevada City Psychic Fair, which is happening on both Saturday and Sunday at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. Marketing Manager Eileen Mello says there’s a large array of 60 to 70 vendors…

click to listen to Eileen Mello

Mello says people will also find medical intuitives, massage therapists, herbalists, and alchemists. And it’s definitely an event for people who have an open mind…

click to listen to Eileen Mello

At the Psychic Fair Marketplace, attendees can shop for tinctures, supplements, natural skin care products, artisan jewelry, clothing, and accessories. Also, crystals, rock medicine, gem essence, and more. Admission is five dollars. That’s from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha