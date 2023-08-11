< Back to All News

Public Arts Commission Discussed For Nevada City

Posted: Aug. 11, 2023 1:01 PM PDT

Now that Nevada City has a Public Arts Ordinance, the next step is the formation of a Public Arts Commission through another ordinance. City Manager Sean Grayson outlined a long list of suggested roles, responsibilities, and authorities to the City Council at its recent meeting. Like the Planning Commission, it would advise the Council…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

But there was a lively discussion regarding membership and terms. Grayson said the Public Arts Commission can have Council-appointed members, in the same fashion as the Planning Commission. But councilmember Gary Peterson differed with Mayor Daniela Fernandez on limiting appointments to related groups, such as the Arts Council and the Historical Society…

click to listen to Gary Peterson and Daniela Fernandez

Peterson also appeared to be the only councilmember wanting four-year terms, like the Planning Commission. There was also discussion about the Public Arts Commission recommending a Nevada City Poet Laureate and Artists in Residence. The Council gave direction to staff to write an ordinance for consideration at the September 13th meeting.

