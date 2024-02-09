Public Arts Commission Meets For First Time

The first-ever Public Arts Commission for Nevada City held its first meeting recently. It consists of seven members with four-year terms, similar to the Planning Commission. Six of those members were selected by the city’s Vibrancy Committee, consisting of two City Council members, including Mayor Daniella Fernandez. She said she was overwhelmed by the number of applications. Three members are at-large representatives. That includes one youth, 16 to 18 years old, who won’t serve more than two years. Also, two artists-in-residence, or people who’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts. City Manager Sean Grayson outlined the functions of the Commission as well as the public arts ordinance…

The Commission will serve as the Art Review Authority and advise the City Council and manager. That could also include any matter affecting the beauty and culture of the city. One Commission member was looking forward to helping maintain Nevada City as a vibrant arts community…

And the Commission’s first item for consideration was a 3D Art Competition and Installation proposal from the local 49er Rotary Breakfast Club. The Public Arts Commission will meet the first Wednesday of each month, at 5:30pm, in the City Council chambers.