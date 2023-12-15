< Back to All News

Public Arts Commission Members Approved

Posted: Dec. 15, 2023 12:33 PM PST

Selections for all but one seat on Nevada City’s first Public Arts Commission were approved by the City Council at their Thursday night meeting. There are seven members who serve four-year terms at the discretion of the Council. The Council approved six people recommended by the Vibrancy Committee. The Committee members are Councilmember Adam Kline, along with Mayor Daniella Fernandez…

Four members come from stakeholder groups. That’s Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, from the Nevada County Historical Society, Eliza Tudor from the Arts Council, Celine Negrete, from the Chamber of Commerce, and Mira Clark, from the Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. The other three are at-large representatives. That includes two artists-in-residence, or people who’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts, through individual patronage, education, or professional experience or knowledge of a particular arts or culture field. Councilmember Doug Fleming was also impressed with the appointment process…

Meanwhile, Fernandez said more time is needed before a youth representative is selected.

