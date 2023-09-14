< Back to All News

Public Arts Commission Moving Closer To Reality

Posted: Sep. 14, 2023 3:06 PM PDT

Conceptual approval of the creation of a Public Arts Commission for Nevada City has been given. The City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance at its Wednesday night meeting. City Manager Sean Grayson outlined the parameters again. It will consist of seven members with four-year terms, similar to the Planning Commission, who will also be appointed by the Council…

Three members will be at-large representatives. That includes one youth, 16 to 18 years old, who will likely not serve for more than two years. Also, two artists-in-residence or people who’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts, through individual patronage, education, or professional experience or knowledge of a particular arts or culture field. They also can’t hold any paid office or employment in city government…

If the City Council approves the second and final reading, at its next meeting on September 27tt, the ordinance would take effect October 27th. That would trigger the application process, which would run through November. Selections would be expected in December, with the Commission holding its first meeting in January.

