< Back to All News

Public Can Vote On New Bus Wrap Design

Posted: Sep. 6, 2021 12:49 AM PDT

Nevada County’s public bus system continues the transition to a new name and image. They received 56 entries for a new design of the busses. Transit Services Division Manager, Robin VanValkenburgh, says that’s now been narrowed down to seven and the public will pick the winner…

click to listen to Robin VanValkenburgh

VanValkenburgh says the goal of this project is to raise awareness surrounding available transit, by highlighting art that exemplifies cultural diversity, love for the outdoors, and the creativity of the community…

click to listen to Robin VanValkenburgh

And the winning artist also receives three-thousand dollars. You can find the finalists on the Nevada County Connects website, formerly Gold Country Stage. The voting deadline is September 30th. VanValkenburgh says the winner is expected to be announced about two weeks after that.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha