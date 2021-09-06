Public Can Vote On New Bus Wrap Design

Nevada County’s public bus system continues the transition to a new name and image. They received 56 entries for a new design of the busses. Transit Services Division Manager, Robin VanValkenburgh, says that’s now been narrowed down to seven and the public will pick the winner…

VanValkenburgh says the goal of this project is to raise awareness surrounding available transit, by highlighting art that exemplifies cultural diversity, love for the outdoors, and the creativity of the community…

And the winning artist also receives three-thousand dollars. You can find the finalists on the Nevada County Connects website, formerly Gold Country Stage. The voting deadline is September 30th. VanValkenburgh says the winner is expected to be announced about two weeks after that.