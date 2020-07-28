Public Comments For Reopening Mine

The long-awaited public process has begun on a controversial proposal to resume drilling at the historic Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine. The president of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, Ralph Silberstein, says when the mine closed, in 1956, it left behind a prolific amount of environmental damage, which will cost millions to clean up. He says while he’s supportive of the clean up, mining operations will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week…

Silberstein says another major issue from a previous effort to re-open the mine was the impact of dewatering the miles of underground tunnels, requiring pumping out 25-hundred acre feet of groundwater into South Fork Wolf Creek. He would also like to see the public comment period extended another month, to September 16th…

Silberstein says Nevada County should hold a virtual public hearing about the project. A video presentation has been posted on the county’s website.