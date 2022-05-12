Public Defender Says Prop 47 Reduces Recidivism

Passed in 2014 by state voters, Proposition 47 implemented broad changes to felony sentencing laws. That included reclassifying certain drug and theft offenses as misdemeanors. And now a report released by the Board of State and Community Corrections shows it’s reduced recidivism rates among formerly jailed people who’ve received support services, such as mental health and substance abuse disorder treatment. Incarceration savings have funded by their grant program, with Nevada County Behavioral Health receiving some of the money. Public Defender Kerri Klein says that funded a services coordinator for her office…

And Klein says of the 60 or so people who’ve participated in the program, more than three-quarters of them have avoided new convictions…

Proposition 47 also authorizes defendants currently serving sentences for felony offenses that would have qualified for misdemeanors, under the measure, to petition courts for resentencing. It also authorizes those who have completed their sentences for felony convictions that would have qualified as misdemeanors to apply to reclassify those convictions.