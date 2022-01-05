< Back to All News

Public Defender Supports Three Strikes Repeal

Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 12:21 AM PST

Signature gathering has been approved for a proposed initiative to repeal California’s Three Strikes sentencing law. And it has the support of Nevada County Public Defender Kerri Klein. She says the law has been too rigid in mandating lengthy sentences for a wide variety of offenses…

Passed by state voters in 1994, the measure originally made it possible to double a convicted felon’s sentence or automatically send a defendant to prison for 25 years to life if convicted of three felonies. That included non-violent offenses. In 2012, voters approved a modification that no longer mandated life sentences for a third non-serious felony conviction. But Klein says there are still major flaws. That includes impacts to inmates who committed non-dangerous felonies as teenagers…

The initiative would also eliminate second-strike sentencing enhancements that currently doubles terms for felony offenders with one prior serious or violent conviction. District Attorney Jesse Wilson declined comment. Supporters are hoping to place the measure on the state’s November ballot.

