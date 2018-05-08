< Back to All News

Public Defends Drummond at Supes Meeting

Posted: May. 8, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Some angered residents at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting. In what was to be a light, non-controversial meeting this morning, the board eded up hearing about 20 minutes of public comment about the ouster of FireSafe Council of Nevada County Executive Director Joanne Drummond…

Listen to public comment

The FireSafe Council is not a county agency, and Board Chair Ed Scofield reminded the audience of that, but took public comment anyway…

Listen to Ed Scofield

The county does partially fund the council, but the Fire Safe Council Board makes the executive decision. Supervisor Hank Weston is listed on the Fire Safe Council website as one of the Directors. Supervisor Heidi Hall is listed as an associate director.

–gf

