< Back to All News

Public Domestic Violence Incident Sparks Arrest

Posted: Apr. 24, 2024 2:48 PM PDT

An apparent domestic violence incident seen in a public area sparked a search and arrest of the suspect near Nevada City recently. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it started with a motorist calling the Department to report what appeared to be a violent dispute between a man and a female victim inside a car parked on the side of Idaho Maryland and Banner Lava Cap Roads. Deputies located the woman. But the man, 31-year-old Kyler Heinan, of Grass Valley, had taken off on foot…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says Heinan was soon after found inside another car, with three other passengers, on Wings of Morning Drive…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says the outstanding warrants were for a prior domestic violence incident with a spouse or co-habitant. Also mail theft and shoplifting. Two of the three passengers were also cited and released for possession of drug paraphenalia. The extent of injuries to the victim are not released in domestic violence cases.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha