Public Domestic Violence Incident Sparks Arrest

An apparent domestic violence incident seen in a public area sparked a search and arrest of the suspect near Nevada City recently. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it started with a motorist calling the Department to report what appeared to be a violent dispute between a man and a female victim inside a car parked on the side of Idaho Maryland and Banner Lava Cap Roads. Deputies located the woman. But the man, 31-year-old Kyler Heinan, of Grass Valley, had taken off on foot…

Quadros says Heinan was soon after found inside another car, with three other passengers, on Wings of Morning Drive…

Quadros says the outstanding warrants were for a prior domestic violence incident with a spouse or co-habitant. Also mail theft and shoplifting. Two of the three passengers were also cited and released for possession of drug paraphenalia. The extent of injuries to the victim are not released in domestic violence cases.