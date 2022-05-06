Public Garden Tours Resume Empire Mine

A full agenda of events and activities are planned this spring and summer by the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and Empire Mine State Historic Park, as they emerge from the pandemic. Although the parks have been open to the public throughout the pandemic, providing much needed outdoor respites, many of their programs were put on hold. And Foundation President Jesse Locks says that included the public garden tours, which resume on Saturdays and Wednesdays through September…

Officials say the emergence of docent-led walks and tours bring us back to the vibrant park visitor experience…

Designed in the early 1900’s by famed architect Willis Polk, these estate gardens are among California’s oldest and most unusual. And new this year, Locks says the formal gardens will have monthly themes. May is Asia Heritage month. The tours start at 10:30am on Saturdays and Wednesdays and are free with the five-dollar admission to the park.