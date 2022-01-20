Public Health Continues to Wrestle With COVID

Another 396 cases added to the Coronavirus Dashboard Wednesday afternoon bring the number of new cases reported this week to over 1000… As the numbers of COVID cases continues to get bigger and bigger, Public Health officials caution us that the number being reported on the dashboard is not all of the cases that are in the county.

Deputy public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says the recommendation for reducing the spread is to stay home as much as possible, and if you have to go out be sure to wear suitable face covering which includes N95, KN95, and double masking of surgical and cloth masks.

Though no official calculation is available for determining how many more cases are actually occurring in the county, Dr. Trochet says it is possibly more than double.

Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver concurs with Dr. Trochet and further explains why all cases are not reported.

He says without a doubt the number of positive cases is far greater than what shows on the Coronavirus Dashboard.

Hospitalizations were over 20 again at 23; and another death also added to the list brings that number to 123.