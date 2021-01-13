Public Health Officer Contract Approved

A 242-thousand dollar contract has been approved for Nevada County’s new Acting Public Health Officer, by the Board of Supervisors. And Doctor Scott Kellermann told the Board that it’s a heavy lift…

Kellermann says even with more vaccines on the way, there are still a number of significant challenges…

In 2001, Kellermann and his wife relocated to Uganda to work with the Batwa pygmies. Over the next decade, he founded a hospital there, which is ranked as one of the finest such facilities in East Africa. Earlier in his career, Kellermann was Chief-of-Staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The county’s previous Acting Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, retired last June, with Doctor Rick Johnson, Alpine County’s Health Officer, filling in for the rest of last year.