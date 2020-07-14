< Back to All News

Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Still Low Here

Posted: Jul. 14, 2020 1:58 PM PDT

Key factors for a county to be placed on the state’s coronavirus watch list are testing positivity and hospitalization rates. And in Nevada County, the positivity rate is currently only one-point-seven percent, with the state threshold set at eight-percent. The County’s Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, says there are no hospitalizations here, at this time. But he also points out that the impact from the Fourth of July weekend hasn’t been seen yet…

click to listen to Doctor Johnson

Johnson says there’s also the concern that the entire county could be placed on the watch list, when the main case surge is still in the eastern county, which still penalizes the western county, where cases have been much lower…

click to listen to Doctor Johnson

Johnson says if you have vacation and recreation plans you need to limit the number of households involved. He says you should also consider quarantining for one week before getting together.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha