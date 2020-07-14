Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Still Low Here

Key factors for a county to be placed on the state’s coronavirus watch list are testing positivity and hospitalization rates. And in Nevada County, the positivity rate is currently only one-point-seven percent, with the state threshold set at eight-percent. The County’s Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, says there are no hospitalizations here, at this time. But he also points out that the impact from the Fourth of July weekend hasn’t been seen yet…

Johnson says there’s also the concern that the entire county could be placed on the watch list, when the main case surge is still in the eastern county, which still penalizes the western county, where cases have been much lower…

Johnson says if you have vacation and recreation plans you need to limit the number of households involved. He says you should also consider quarantining for one week before getting together.