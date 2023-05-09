Public Hearing on Mine Wednesday

The long-awaited Nevada County Planning Commission’s public hearing on the proposed re-opening of the Idaho Maryland Mine begins today (Wednesday). County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the county is expecting a huge response from the public, so it is best to show up early to get a spot in line.

Grabbing a number guarantees an opportunity to provide input into the decision, and if needed the hearing will be extended to second day to accommodate the anticipated large crowd. Wolfe anticipates the chamber filling to capacity so overflow seating is available in other rooms around the building. The public will be called to the podium in groups of ten based upon their assigned number. They will have three minutes to present information.

Wolfe says the hearing is being live-streamed through the county’s YouTube page and comments can be submitted electronically during the meeting.

The county is also providing free bus rides tomorrow on Nevada County Connects and car-pooling is also encouraged.

Numbers will be distributed beginning at 8:30am. The hearing will be called to order at 9:00.