Public Input Needed for GV Energy Action Plan

The City of Grass Valley benefitting from a collaboration between PG and E and the Sierra Business Council. The city taking advantage of an opportunity to develop an Energy Action Plan that will identify ways to save energy and lessen greenhouse gas emissions. SBC Planning Technican, Justine Quealy says there are three parts to the Energy Action Plan. The first part is an audit of city facilities to identify where and how energy is being used and potential areas to impropve efficiency. The second part is community input.

The third piece is the roadmap for energy use reduction focused on three specific areas.

The final product is a report to the city.

Quealy says there is an online survey for city residents and business owners to complete.

Deadline to complete the survey is July 20.

Survey: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrassValleyEAP