Public Input Sought For Forest Protection Project

The Tahoe National Forest is seeking public input on a wildfire mitigation project. Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is now available for viewing on their website for what’s called the North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project. It covers 275-thousand acres, with the first phase, covering 32-thousand acres, scheduled to begin next year…

Faulkenberry says the project will also promote mature and old growth forest characteristics that are resilient to fire, drought, insects, and disease. It would also protect wildlife habitat…

The project area is also in the ancestral and traditional homelands of the Nisenan Tribe. The Tahoe National Forest will also be hosting two public in-person open houses, from 5:30 to 6:30pm, to answer questions. The first one is December first at the Camptonville School auditorium. The second is on December 7th at the Downieville Community Hall.