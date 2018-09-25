Public Input Sought For Transportation Plan

If you would like to see more bike paths or hiking trails in Nevada County, or have a good idea of where one should go, now is a good time to speak up. Nevada County is updating its Active Transportation Plan…

Nevada County Transportation Commission Executive Director Dan Landon says the plan will evaluate pedestrian and bicycle needs, and prioritize active transportation projects by jurisdiction. Local governments, including the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City, and the town of Truckee, as well as unincorporated Nevada County all get a say. Landon says you can post your ideas on the commission’s website, or comment on others…

The comment period closes October 7. The commission will then hold a public workshop on October 18 to get public comment on prioritizing projects.

