Public Meeting For Affordable Housing Project

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:19 PM PDT

The first and perhaps only public meeting on an affordable housing project and homeless resource center proposed for Grass Valley is happening Thursday evening. Nevada County’s director of child support services and housing and community services is Mike Dent. He says it’s from 5 to 6:30 in the Board of Supervisors chambers…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says a panel of related agencies, including Hospitality House and the Community Development Department, will also be on hand to answer questions after the public comment period. The proposal includes a ten-thousand square foot two-story day-use center, with nine transitional housing units. Also, a 28-thousand square foot three-story building with 41 apartment units, plus a community room. Dent says the county is still waiting for a decision on its application of 38-million dollars in “No Place Like Home” funding…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Meanwhile, Dent says word on Community Block Grant Funding for the Resource Center should be known in June. He says the earliest ground could be broken, on Old Tunnel Road, would be in about a year. But he says that would be a very optimistic timetable.

