Public Meeting on County Parks Tonight

The future of parks in unincorporated Nevada County, or at least how they are managed, is the topic of a public meeting this evening. Nevada County Planning Director Brian Foss says the county has hired a consulting firm to do a feasibility study, and is looking for public input…

Listen to Brian Foss 1

Foss says the input they are looking for includes how people use the facilities, what improvements they would like to see, and how they could better utiliize some of the amenities the parks have to offer. Foss says they are studying to see if consolidating three park districts is a good idea, but says they are not looking to start a Nevada County Parks and Recreation Department…

Listen to Brian Foss 2

Western Gateway Park, and the Bear River and Oak Park Districts are the ones being talked about. Parks within the city limits of Grass Valley and Nevada City are not being considered at this time. The meeting is from 6 to 8pm at the Rood Center in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

–gf