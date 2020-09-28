Public Safety Power Shutoff Not As Impactful Here

Although not nearly as many PG and E customers in Nevada County were impacted by the second Public Safety Power Shutoff of the season as originally predicted, the duration was still close to what was anticipated. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it was around 29-hundred customers, instead of over 73-hundred…

The first Shutoff a few weeks ago, which was also the earliest-ever PSPS event here, impacted around 19-thousand customers. Merlo says the utility has been successful, so far, in reducing inconveniences…

The duration of this Shutoff was expected to be no more than a day or so for most, if not all, Nevada County customers. Last year, restoration often lasted several days, with at least two shutoffs in October impacting over 40-thousand customers each time.