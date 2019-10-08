< Back to All News

Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch In Effect

Posted: Oct. 7, 2019 5:51 PM PDT

With especially gusty north winds in the forecast later this week, a much larger area of Northern California is facing the possibility of going without electricity for a while, including Nevada County. But right now, PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says portions of 29 counties are under what’s called a Public Safety Power Shutoff “watch”, as opposed to a “warning”…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says there is no specific number of potential shutoff customers at this time. She says those customers also live in areas with heavy vegetation and a high fuel count…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

The program was initially limited to the type of low-voltage lines that are likely to get knocked over by trees or branches. But since the Camp Fire was started by a high-voltage power tower that broke in the wind, PG and E has increased the frequency of pre-emptive power shutdowns. As forecasts become more precise, counties, or parts of counties, could be added or dropped. PG and E gives customers 24 to 48 hours of warning before shutting off their power.They’re advised by automated calls, text messages, or e-mails.

