Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch In Effect

With especially gusty north winds in the forecast later this week, a much larger area of Northern California is facing the possibility of going without electricity for a while, including Nevada County. But right now, PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says portions of 29 counties are under what’s called a Public Safety Power Shutoff “watch”, as opposed to a “warning”…
Merlo says there is no specific number of potential shutoff customers at this time. She says those customers also live in areas with heavy vegetation and a high fuel count…
The program was initially limited to the type of low-voltage lines that are likely to get knocked over by trees or branches. But since the Camp Fire was started by a high-voltage power tower that broke in the wind, PG and E has increased the frequency of pre-emptive power shutdowns. As forecasts become more precise, counties, or parts of counties, could be added or dropped. PG and E gives customers 24 to 48 hours of warning before shutting off their power.They’re advised by automated calls, text messages, or e-mails.
