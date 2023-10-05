< Back to All News

Public Sentiment Unclear On GV Fire Tax

Posted: Oct. 5, 2023 1:25 PM PDT

Public sentiment toward a fire tax in Grass Valley was not very clear at a special town hall-style meeting at Sierra College. But there were a number of questions and comments from the moderate turnout for city officials to answer. City Manager Tim Kiser responded to most of them. On “KNCO: Insight”, he said there appears to be agreement that a higher level of protection is needed. But some people wonder if there might be other cost-effective ways to reduce fuels, without needing to increase the sales tax by a half-percent. That included more collaboration among various groups and agencies, including Firewise Communities. Kiser said the city really doesn’t have a true vegetation management program…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser also understands the anxiety in the business community about a tax hike at this time, which would have a greater impact on big-ticket purchases…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Other residents asked about a sunset clause for the measure and an oversight committee, similar to Measure E. That’s because it would be a general tax, with only a majority approval needed, and not a special tax, which earmarks the money for a more specific use. The City Council mostly listened and have until November first to decide whether to place the measure on the March Primary ballot.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha