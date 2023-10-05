Public Sentiment Unclear On GV Fire Tax

Public sentiment toward a fire tax in Grass Valley was not very clear at a special town hall-style meeting at Sierra College. But there were a number of questions and comments from the moderate turnout for city officials to answer. City Manager Tim Kiser responded to most of them. On “KNCO: Insight”, he said there appears to be agreement that a higher level of protection is needed. But some people wonder if there might be other cost-effective ways to reduce fuels, without needing to increase the sales tax by a half-percent. That included more collaboration among various groups and agencies, including Firewise Communities. Kiser said the city really doesn’t have a true vegetation management program…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser also understands the anxiety in the business community about a tax hike at this time, which would have a greater impact on big-ticket purchases…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Other residents asked about a sunset clause for the measure and an oversight committee, similar to Measure E. That’s because it would be a general tax, with only a majority approval needed, and not a special tax, which earmarks the money for a more specific use. The City Council mostly listened and have until November first to decide whether to place the measure on the March Primary ballot.