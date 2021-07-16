Public Swim Returns To Pioneer Park

Here’s a sound that was absent from the community for almost a year and a half. But it is back this year as public swim has returned to Pioneer Park in Nevada City. The pool finally opened following the June 15th dropping of the tier system and though only opened for limited hours, residents are thrilled to be back.

How often are people taking advantage of the pool four hours a day Tuesday through Saturday.

And what are the kids doing while at the pool…

Summer camp, summer school programs, and other groups are also taking advantage of the reopening.

But even with the groups, the pool has yet to be too crowded.

Cost for public swim ranges from $3.25 for child, adults are $4.25, and seniors and infants are $2.25.