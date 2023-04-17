< Back to All News

Public Transit Bus Stops Now Easier To Navigate

Posted: Apr. 17, 2023 3:16 PM PDT

Nevada County Connects’ Tinloy Transit Center in downtown Grass Valley has received a colorful transformation. And Supervising Driver Sandy Novak says that’ll make the hub, where you can catch every bus in their system, more accessible…

Nevada County Connects is provided by Nevada County Transit, which launched the bus system’s new route colors, rider guides, and bus stop signs, in the summer of last year. Novak says until last week all the poles at the Center were the same brown color and the curbs were painted red. A bus would come in but not necessarily park in front of the route number. So riders missed their bus from time to time because they didn’t realize it was there and parked in a different spot…

Nevada County’s Transit Services began in 1975 and has grown from only two routes serving Grass Valley and Nevada City to now operating six routes throughout the Western County.

