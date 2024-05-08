Public Transit Ridership Continues To Recover

Public transit ridership continues to climb toward pre-pandemic levels in Nevada County. Nevada County Connects’ Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says they’re projecting 135-thousand passenger trips this year. Ridership was 165-thousand before COVID concerns shut down service for a short time and then limited seating. That caused it to plummet to 75-thousand in 2021 before the recovery began. And Van Valkenburgh gives major credit to a state grant-funded program that began that year, that provides free passes to low-income riders referred through various partner organizations…

Van Valkenburgh says around 20 passes a month were handed out when the program began. And it’s now over 100 passes. Meanwhile, he says there are no plans to raise rates. And routes are also expected to remain the same, with the possible exception of the one that goes down to Auburn…

Van Valkenburgh also notes that Nevada County Connects hopes to start implementing a contactless pay system this summer, as a way to entice more people to try the bus. That’s also through the same state grant program, which is designed to reduce vehicle pollution.