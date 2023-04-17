< Back to All News

Public Utilities Commission Collecting Input on Telecom Services

Posted: Apr. 17, 2023 5:37 AM PDT

A chance for Nevada County residents to weigh-in on the status of telecommunications in county. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says this is an opportunity for people to let the commission know about issues that occurred over the recent winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is collecting the information.

 

Wolfe says there are is an opportunity this week to participate in a public hearing,

You can call the number posted with this story or you can or provide information ahead of the first hearing tomorrow through the CPUC website. the information is also available through the NevadaCountyCa.cgov website.

 

The number is 1-800-857-1917 passcode 1767567#.  CPUC Public Hearing Information

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha