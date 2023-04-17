Public Utilities Commission Collecting Input on Telecom Services

A chance for Nevada County residents to weigh-in on the status of telecommunications in county. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says this is an opportunity for people to let the commission know about issues that occurred over the recent winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is collecting the information.

Wolfe says there are is an opportunity this week to participate in a public hearing,

You can call the number posted with this story or you can or provide information ahead of the first hearing tomorrow through the CPUC website. the information is also available through the NevadaCountyCa.cgov website.

The number is 1-800-857-1917 passcode 1767567#. CPUC Public Hearing Information