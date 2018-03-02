Public Works App Presented to Supervisors

If you do have an issue in your area involving Nevada County roads, a reminder that there is now an app for that. The Public Works department launched ‘Ask Nevada County’ last year, which is a way to report potholes or downed trees, or maybe even if you need a snow plow. It’s free for I-phone or Android, and can also be accessed on the county’s website. County Principal Civil Engineer Johua Pack says the app also makes his department more accountable…

Even though the service has been in place for several months, it was introduced to the Board of Supervisors earlier this week…

Just search your device or the county website for ‘Ask Nevada County’. The service is free.

