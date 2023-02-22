Public Works Crews Brace For Low Snow

Although heavy snowfall in the lower foothills is still considered unusual, public works crews are well-equipped to deal with it, according to Nevada County Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson. But she says the snowmaggeden event in late December of 2021 greatly strengthened partnerships with other local agencies, including in Grass Valley and Nevada City…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

But Tillotson also reminds property owners that it’s their responsibility to keep snowberms maintained…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Tillotson also says public works has priority routes locked in and they won’t be responding to plowing requests for specific roads. Also, plowing typically isn’t done unless there’s at least four inches of snow on the ground. As you might expect, crews first hit the most heavilly-travelled routes, followed by the so-called major traffic collector roads, before plowing on the smaller, residential streets. But Tillotson recommends that residents keep their driving to a minimum, if possible. That would also reduce the possibility of accidents and help crews do their jobs more effectively.