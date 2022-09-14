Public Works Responds To Grand Jury

Responses to Nevada County Grand Jury reports are coming out. That includes from the county’s Public Works Department. Among that report’s numerous recommendations is that the department should develop and implement procedures to notify more residents affected by road work prior to starting, especially in closed neighborhoods, such as cul-de-sacs. But Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson says that’s not reasonable and would be inefficient…

The Grand Jury says residential cul-de-sacs have a low daily trip value, compared to through streets and, therefore, have a lower budget priority. But it says Public Works should still include them in its Capital Improvement Plan, based on road condition need. Tillotson disagrees…

The Grand Jury also found that county responses to customer complaints resulted in unsatisfactory resolutions.