Puppy Theft Caper Quickly Solved

It was a happy ending, in just a few hours, for the owner of a very young puppy stolen in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it was reported at a home on Deshaun Place…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

The suspect turned out to be a neighbor. Trygg says deputies canvassed nearby residents, with one telling them how they could locate the man. He was found in Colfax, where the puppy was found safe and sound. The man, whose name was not released, was cited for a misdemeanor and not a more serious charge…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

But Trygg says the case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office. He says the suspect claimed to have picked up the puppy because it was running around loose, but the video footage did not back up that claim. The suspect and owner of the puppy did not know each other.