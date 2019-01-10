Purchase of Bright Fiber Approved

The path has been cleared for improved internet service in rural Nevada County. The California Public Utilities Commission approved Race Telecommunications purchase of Bright Fiber Network. Race Marketing Director, Ally Harris says, as a result, Race will be able to complete the network buildout originally proposed by Bright Fiber.

To control escalating construction crosts, Bright Fiber’s orginal plan to go underground was revised to be twenty-five percent underground and seventy-five percent aerial. County Supervisor Heidi Hall was one of a number of people that testified on behalf of the merger and project at the CPUC hearing on Thursday. She is pleased with the approval.

Though the design has already been completed, it will take eighteen months to two years before the buildout is complete and high-speed internet available along the 174 corridor. Bright Fiber will continue to opperate as a subsidiary of Race with the completion of the fiber-to-home project its sole responsibility.