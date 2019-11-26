< Back to All News

Purdon Bridge Project Now Complete

Posted: Nov. 26, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Nevada County is celebrating the completion of a new bridge. The old 1940s era rail car bridge on Purdon Road over Shady Creek has been replaced by a new structure.While most of the construction was done last year, Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the project was several years in the making…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 1

And, Tillotson says, the project came in under budget…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 2

The money came from a federal highway bridge project. A temporary bridge had to be constructed to build the permament structure. That temporary structure is gone now. Besides being narrow bridge, the old bridge had been deemed unsafe.

–gf

