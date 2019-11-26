Purdon Bridge Project Now Complete

Nevada County is celebrating the completion of a new bridge. The old 1940s era rail car bridge on Purdon Road over Shady Creek has been replaced by a new structure.While most of the construction was done last year, Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the project was several years in the making…
And, Tillotson says, the project came in under budget…
The money came from a federal highway bridge project. A temporary bridge had to be constructed to build the permament structure. That temporary structure is gone now. Besides being narrow bridge, the old bridge had been deemed unsafe.
–gf
