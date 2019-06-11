< Back to All News

Purdon Crossing Call Box Operating Again

Posted: Jun. 10, 2019 6:05 PM PDT

Just in time for the summer recreation season, Nevada County’s only river emergency call box, rendered inoperable by vandals last fall, is operating again. Office of Emergency Services director, Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettit, says it’s near Purdon Crossing on the South Yuba River. There’s a satellite phone that connects directly to the Sheriff’s Department dispatch center…

click to listen to Jeff Pettit

There’s about a ten-second delay while while the satellite phone connects to the dispatch center. Meanwhile, Pettit says the next call box they’d like to install would be at Edwards Crossing…

click to listen to Jeff Pettit

In October of last year, the 14-foot high pole the call box was attached to was dug up, causing it to fall over, breaking the door to the call box, with the satellite antenna and solar panel also being stolen. Petitt declined to be specific about the improved security features. The replacement cost is around three-thousand dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha