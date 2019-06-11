Purdon Crossing Call Box Operating Again

Just in time for the summer recreation season, Nevada County’s only river emergency call box, rendered inoperable by vandals last fall, is operating again. Office of Emergency Services director, Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettit, says it’s near Purdon Crossing on the South Yuba River. There’s a satellite phone that connects directly to the Sheriff’s Department dispatch center…

click to listen to Jeff Pettit

There’s about a ten-second delay while while the satellite phone connects to the dispatch center. Meanwhile, Pettit says the next call box they’d like to install would be at Edwards Crossing…

click to listen to Jeff Pettit

In October of last year, the 14-foot high pole the call box was attached to was dug up, causing it to fall over, breaking the door to the call box, with the satellite antenna and solar panel also being stolen. Petitt declined to be specific about the improved security features. The replacement cost is around three-thousand dollars.