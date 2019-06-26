< Back to All News

Pursuit Suspect Doesn’t Appear in Court

Posted: Jun. 25, 2019 5:55 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man, arrested after a pursuit and shooting incident early this year, failed to appear for his latest proceeding that had been scheduled in a Nevada County courtroom today (Tues.). Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the nature of the proceeding likely had something to do with it. He says it was to consider a motion to increase bail for 28-year-old Patrick MacDuff…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says a bench warrant has been issued for MacDuff’s arrest. MacDuff was arrested in February. He had remained in jail until about a month ago, when the judge reduced the bail amount, enabling him to post it. Walsh says the most serious original charge, of attempted murder, was also dropped…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

MacDuff is still facing charges of reckless evasion and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The incident occurred on January third in the North San Juan area. He allegedly shot the victim after he crashed a stolen vehicle. The victim was not a passenger and has recovered.

