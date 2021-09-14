< Back to All News

Pursuit Arrest Also Includes Large Drug Amounts

Posted: Sep. 14, 2021 12:03 PM PDT

A Marysville man, who is also a former Penn Valley resident, is facing a number of drug and stolen property charges, after leading authorities on a brief pursuit Monday night. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began on Highway 49, in the North San Juan area, near Hessche Road…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says 50-year-old Joel Boynton ultimately drove into some grass on the shoulder of Sweetland Road and fell off the motorcycle. He then ran away before he was soon after taken into custody without incident…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says about three grams of heroin and three ounces of methamphetamine was seized. Boynton was also arrested in Nevada County in 2019, when he was living in Penn Valley, for an unspecified parole violation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha