Pursuit Arrest Also Includes Large Drug Amounts

A Marysville man, who is also a former Penn Valley resident, is facing a number of drug and stolen property charges, after leading authorities on a brief pursuit Monday night. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began on Highway 49, in the North San Juan area, near Hessche Road…

Trygg says 50-year-old Joel Boynton ultimately drove into some grass on the shoulder of Sweetland Road and fell off the motorcycle. He then ran away before he was soon after taken into custody without incident…

Trygg says about three grams of heroin and three ounces of methamphetamine was seized. Boynton was also arrested in Nevada County in 2019, when he was living in Penn Valley, for an unspecified parole violation.