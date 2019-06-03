< Back to All News

Pursuit Causes Lockdown Of NU Campus

Posted: Jun. 3, 2019 1:04 PM PDT

The Nevada Union High School campus was in a lockdown earlier today, while authorities searched for a couple of suspects involved in a vehicle pursuit. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it began between 11:30 and noon, when officers tried to pull over a motorist driving recklessly on Ridge Road near Nevada City, including passing other vehicles on a double-yellow line. The motorist, described as a young male adult from Auburn, did not yield and officers soon after called off the pursuit, for safety reasons. The vehicle was soon after found parked at NU, where the two occupants were seen taking off on foot. A search was conducted off campus, but they have not been found.

