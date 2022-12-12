< Back to All News

Pursuit DUI Arrest In Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 12, 2022 12:43 PM PST

It didn’t rank as one of the more dangerous or reckless pursuits, but it did create some excitement for the Grass Valley Police Department over the past weekend. Lieutenant Clint Bates says officers responded to a call regarding a drunk driver near a business on Sutton Way…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says the driver, 53-year-old Nathan Brott of Grass Valley, initially failed to stop for officers and may have been trying to make it home. But he eventually did pull over on Somerset Drive…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says Brott’s speeds never exceeded 45 miles an hour. He also stayed in his lane and never endangered other drivers. Traffic was also light at the time.

