Pursuit In Colfax Area Ends With Arrest

A high speed chase, crash, and a fire all part of an arrest in the Colfax area Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Chris Nave says the event started around 8:00 AM when a construction company called 911 reporting a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had a GPS installed on it and was located driving eastbound on I80 near Colfax. Placer County Sheriff and CHP units initated a stop as the vehicle exited at Dutch Flat. Instead of stopping , the suspect driver took off westbound on I80 at speeds up to 100 miles per hour back towards Colfax. High speeds continued after the vehicle exited the highway and headed towards Weimar on Canyon Creek Road. The vehicle driving on both sides of the road forcing some cars off the road.

At Weimar Cross Road and Placer Hills Road the vehicle blew through the intersection.

The suspect fled on foot and was eventually detained after being chased by a K9 officer and being tazed; but the excitement was not over.

31 year old Brian Knee, a transient, was booked on vehicle theft, evading officers, driving under the inlfuence, driving with a license and resisting arrest.