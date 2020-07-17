< Back to All News

Pursuit Search and Arrest In North San Juan

Posted: Jul. 17, 2020 2:08 PM PDT

A vehicle pursuit in the North San Juan area was reported early Friday morning. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a deputy was on patrol, on Tyler Foote Road when he tried to pull over a vehicle with a male driver and a female passenger…

Bringolf says a perimeter was set up, with a CHP helicopter deployed, along with a K-9 from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department…

Bringolf says the male driver has not been identified. The female passenger is 19-year-old Madison McIntire-Billieu, from the local area. It was a misdemeanor warrant for receiving stolen property.

